Paige VanZant details alarming interaction with a "stalker" while training - "He has been messaging me every single day"

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant shared a disturbing experience with a stalker in a recent social media video. VanZant, a popular figure both inside the octagon and online, detailed how a seemingly ordinary training session turned unsettling.

In a clip posted to her Instagram, VanZant described the incident. She recalled noticing a man intently watching her train, raising immediate red flags. After a brief exchange where the man claimed they had been communicating on Instagram for years, VanZant discovered a barrage of messages.

She said:

"He's like, 'Hey, how are you?' like, I'm so happy to meet you... And I was like, okay. and was like What's your name? and he's like, it's blah blah blah, he's like, 'we've been talking on Instagram for years. So, I was like what? he's like we have been chatting on Instagram forever, and I was like, well, what's your Instagram? He gives it to me and I like, type it in and I go step in the office, I go in the back, open the messages. He has been messaging me every single day for like at least 10 to 20 messages per day. for the last, like four years."

Check out VanZant's revelation below:

Paige VanZant swerves Bare-Knuckle for boxing debut

Paige VanZant has announced a surprise shift in her combat sports career, revealing on her podcast that she'll be stepping into the boxing ring for her next fight.

VanZant initially received an offer for a Mar 23 bare-knuckle bout. While enthusiastic about returning to competition before her birthday, a schedule change nixed the original date.

While details regarding her opponent and promotion remain under wraps, VanZant confirmed the fight will be a traditional boxing match with gloves. This unexpected turn comes after VanZant signed a lucrative deal with BKFC following her departure from the UFC.

Speaking about her next fight, she said:

“After I accepted it, they’re like, you know what, we’re going to move it to [May or June]. I heard both dates, so once I have the full information, we’ll be able to release it on the podcast. Accepted a boxing match, that will be my next fight. It’s really, really exciting.” [H/t: MMA Fighting]

Check out Paige VanZant's video below: