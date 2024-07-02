Paige VanZant disagrees with Joe Rogan's assessment of Power Slap's risks: "I took zero brain damage"

Paige VanZant recently voiced her disagreement with Joe Rogan's evaluation of the potential dangers linked to Power Slap. '12 Gauge' made a stunning debut in slap-fighting last Friday at the Fontainebleau Resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada. She clinched a unanimous decision victory over Christine Wolmarans on the main card of Power Slap 8.

The former UFC strawweight fighter delivered powerful slaps that floored her opponent in both the second and third rounds of their three-round match. Although Wolmarans managed to remain standing, her offensive efforts had little impact on VanZant.

Even after being granted a fourth attempt due to a penalty against VanZant for flinching in the third round, Wolmarans couldn't change the momentum. In the end, all three judges scored the bout decisively in VanZant's favor, 30-25.

During a recent interview with Nina Marie Daniele, '12 Gauge' discussed her experience competing in her first slap-fighting contest. She also addressed the growing concerns regarding athlete safety, particularly responding to Rogan's apprehensions about the impacts of suffering repeated blows to the head. She said:

"Honestly, for me, like coming into this [fight], people were talking about how crazy it is, and they're trying to say that this is stupid, but I took zero brain damage in the entire fight camp leading up to this."

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below (2:26):

In a recent episode of his Fight Companion podcast, the veteran UFC commentator explored the potential risks of brain damage in slap-fighting leagues while discussing Paige VanZant's transition to Power Slap.

Rogan argued that the strikes delivered by athletes are not merely slapping but rather full-blown palm strikes, which inflict greater damage on opponents.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:34):

Paige VanZant labels fighting a "hobby," OnlyF*ns income supports her luxurious lifestyle

In a recent interview with TMZ, Paige VanZant disclosed her decision to pivot away from fighting as her full-time career. She attributed this choice to her significant earnings as an adult model on OnlyF*ns, which played a crucial role in her decision. She said:

"Fighting, I have to understand now, is just a hobby; it's my part-time job. I have to realize that OnlyF*ns is what's providing everything for me. There are a lot of things I would do to provide support for my family. I would kill for my family. This is much less than that."

Since leaving the UFC in July 2020, '12 Gauge' has participated in three combat sports events, including two BKFC matches where she faced back-to-back decision losses. She made her boxing debut in May against fellow OnlyF*ns model Elle Brooke, but the bout concluded in a split draw.

