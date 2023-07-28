Paige VanZant gets backlash for intimate before-and-after snaps of married life 

Paige VanZant recently came under attack from her social media followers after she posted a before-and-after video of her married life. The former UFC star, who is married to Bellator fighter Austin Vanderford, showed how their relationship evolved over the years.

Posting the sultry video to her Instagram account, VanZant wrote:

"The innocence is gone."

Fans weren't happy with Paige VanZant posting the clip to her socials and took to the comments section to express their displeasure.

One fan questioned the validity of her caption and wrote:

"If you’re showing people you a**hole for money, I seriously question if there was ever “innocence” to begin with."

Another fan pointed out:

"Your married life and sexy siren persona do not match at all."

One user reminded Paige VanZant and her husband of their absence from the cage and asked:

"When are either of you two going to fight again?"

Another user joked about VanZant losing more than just her innocence and wrote:

"And the fighting talent."

One fan made fin of Austin Vanderford's ears and wrote:

"Bro gon fly away like dumbo with those ears."

One fan commented:

"Definitely not you... You have lost your way."

Another wrote:

"Been gone. And that's ok."

Check out some more comments below:

Screenshots from @paigevanzant on Instagram

Who is Paige VanZant married to? A look at Bellator star Austin Vanderford

Paige VanZant is among the most well-known female personalities in MMA, thanks to her time in the UFC and her immensely successful OnlyFans venture.

In September 2018, VanZant married Bellator middleweight contender Austin Vanderford. The two reportedly met through UFC alum Chael Sonnen in 2017 and locked each other down after just a year of dating.

Vanderford is reportedly a member of the famous American Top Team (ATT) gym and is a two-time NAIA All-American Wrestler for Southern Oregon University. He also managed to beat Angelo Trevino via second-round submission in Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) in 2018 but failed to secure a UFC contract.

'The Gentleman' made his professional MMA debut in 2017, following which he went on an impressive 11-fight undefeated run. Unfortunately, Vanderford's streak was broken by Gegard Mousasi via first-round TKO in a middleweight title fight at Bellator 275. Aaron Jeffery handed him another TKO loss at Bellator 284.

While Vanderford was booked to face Imamshafi Aliev at Bellator 297, the bout was later scrapped due to unknown reasons. His record stands at 11-2.