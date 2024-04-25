Paige VanZant gives honest opinion on Kayla Harrison joining UFC roster, the ex-Olympian responds

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has shared her thoughts on the addition of two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison to the UFC roster.

Harrison made a remarkable UFC debut with a second-round submission victory over Holly Holm at UFC 300 in Las Vegas. Throughout the fight, Harrison showcased her exceptional judo skills, dominating Holm both on the feet and on the ground.

VanZant expressed her excitement about Harrison's arrival in the UFC during a recent clip posted on her Instagram handle. She highlighted the impact of Harrison's presence on the women's bantamweight division, emphasizing the renewed energy and competition it brings.

‘12 Gauge’ said:

"It's just exciting. I feel like no matter what, having Kayla Harrison in the UFC mix of title contention, it is so f***ing exciting for the whole division. Like I feel like 135 it's not that I like it like kind of died down, but it's like we lost Amanda Nunes [retired]. They're just like, now I feel like the whole division has, like, a fire under them."

Check out Paige VanZant's comments on Kayla Harrison's addition to the UFC roster in the clip below:

Responding to VanZant's remarks, Harrison took to the comment section, expressing her enthusiasm:

“Awwww LFG baby 🔥

Check out Harrison's response below:

Kayla Harrison responds to Paige VanZant's comments

Kayla Harrison aims for a UFC title shot

Following her impressive victory at UFC 300, Kayla Harrison expressed her ambition to compete for the UFC title before the year's end. The two-time Olympic gold medalist showcased her dominance in her UFC debut, sparking discussions about her potential trajectory in the promotion.

During the post-fight press conference, Harrison emphasized her goal of becoming a UFC champion and conveyed her readiness to take on any challengers in her pursuit of the title.

"Yeah, I mean the goal was to go out and make a statement and be so good that that's what's next [title shot]. I want to be UFC champion by the end of the year so I hope that I did enough tonight, to do that. I hope that I impressed the bosses and the matchmakers."

She added:

"I didn't call Amanda's name because Amanda's not the UFC champion. She retired. I thought she was happily retired. I would love to win a UFC title and if Amanda wants to come back, I'll welcome her with open arms."

Check out Harrison's comments below (02:45):