Paige VanZant wasn't the only MMA fighter to feature on Misfits Boxing 15 card

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant recently headlined the Misfits Boxing 15 event which took place on May 25 at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas. Although most of the fighters on the card were young influencers or up-and-coming fighters, there were a few individuals who were more experienced in the world of combat sports.

VanZant was not the only MMA fighter on the boxing card. Bi Nyugen, also known as 'Killer Bee', competed at the May 25 event. Prior to the fight, he 34-year-old had been a part of 15 professional MMA fights and got her hand raised in just six of them.

She took on Silva Fernandez in a lightweight clash on the main card of the event. The fight went the four-round distance and ended with a unanimous decision victory for Nyugen.

Expand Tweet

In her post-fight in-ring interview, 'Killer Bee' showered praise on her opponent and shared how she had to make adjustments mid-fight in order to secure the victory.

"You know, I learned a lesson tonight. Thank you Silvia for that. In the beginning, the reason it was so close was because I was looking for the KO but I had to learn. She's so tough that I started fighting smart instead. And I learned my lesson on that that always fight smart instead of going for the KO in the beginning. And I appreciate my opponent for that. She was tough as hell."

In the main event, VanZant made her first appearance as a professional boxer. '12 Gauge' took on champion Elle Brooke for the MFB women's middleweight title. The bout was a highly competitive affar that went the five-round distance. In the end, the contest turned out to be a split draw as the three judges scored the fight 48-46, 46-48 and 47-47.

The outcome resulted in Brooke retaining her championship title.