Paige VanZant's husband gets honest about his public relationship with former UFC star: "I've never been jealous of anything"

Paige VanZant's husband recently opened up about his highly publicized relationship with the former UFC star. VanZant has been married to fellow MMA fighter Austin Vanderford since 2018, and the couple is occasionally seen participating in explicit modeling photoshoots for their adult content platform.

During an appearance on On Paper with Anthony Smith, Vanderford was asked whether VanZant's high-profile lifestyle—as a more widely recognized figure—ever impacted their relationship. 'The Gentleman' responded that he and VanZant never allow public opinion to come between them and emphasized that they unconditionally support each other in their respective endeavors:

"I never expect to be bigger than Paige or anything. We're just each other's best friends and support team, and we never let any of the outside noise get in or creep into our relationship and what we choose and all that stuff."

He added:

"I think it's [the chemistry] natural in the sense that we're just special people who were truly meant to be together and feed off one another. This might sound really weird, but I've never been jealous of anything—of her, or people seeing pictures of her, or the positions and opportunities she gets. I've never been jealous, and vice versa—she never was jealous of me."

Check out Austin Vanderford's comments below (42:50):

Vanderford made his octagon debut last weekend on just four days' notice, stepping in to face Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC Seattle, where he put on a dominant performance and secured a second-round TKO victory.

When Paige VanZant called out husband Austin Vanderford over explicit fan messages

During an episode of their AKick*ssLoveStory podcast in March 2024, Paige VanZant confronted her husband, Austin Vanderford, for entertaining an explicit conversation with a female fan on social media:

"She sent you a bunch of n*des and sent a picture of her face, like a closeup of her face and her t*ts and then you swiped away really fast because you were like, 'Oh sh*t, I just got caught.' What did you comment back to her?"

In his response, Vanderford explained that while he appreciated the fan's admiration, he firmly told her to back off, as he is already married:

"'Hey, I really appreciate the photos. I'm actually kind of seeing somebody right now, but thank you for the pictures.'"

Check out the conversation between Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford below:

