Paige VanZant's husband reportedly earns UFC contract with scheduled debut on upcoming Seattle card, fans react: "Well deserved"

MMA fans worldwide have taken notice of the reports of Paige VanZant's husband Austin Vanderford earning a UFC contract. While many have extended their support, some mocked Vanderford for getting into the promotion, citing his past combat sports appearances.

Ad

MMA journalist Nolan King recently took to X and reported that Vanderford has signed with the multi-million dollar organization and is set to face Nikolay Veretennikov in a catchweight bout on the prelims of UFC Seattle on Feb. 22 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The news was initially reported by FULL SEND MMA, with King writing:

''Austin Vanderford (12-2) has signed with the UFC. He'll debut vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (12-5) at #UFCSeattle this weekend, multiple sources confirm. First reported by @full_send_mma. Story headed to @MMAJunkie."

Ad

Trending

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

One fan wrote:

''Well deserved''

Another one stated:

''The card has taken a lot of hits. Seems like situations like this will be the opportunity for a lot of free agents to jump in. Glad to see this news.''

Other fans wrote:

''He’s trash. Should start at the Contenders Series at least''

Ad

''He’s lost 2 out of his last 3 fights and now is when he finally gets into the UFC? Lol''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @mma_kings on X]

Vanderford (12-2) didn't earn his UFC contract despite defeating Angelo Trevino via a second-round rear naked choke submission at Dana White's Contender Series in 2018.

Ad

After an appearance on Final Fight Championship, the American signed with Bellator in 2019 and secured a five-fight win streak which landed him a middleweight title opportunity against the then champion Gegard Mousasi, which he lost via opening-round knockout at Bellator 275.

Following a consecutive defeat at Bellator 284 against Aaron Jeffery, Vanderford bounced back with an opening round knockout win against Victor Romero at LFA 194 last year in October.

Paige VanZant talks about her exit from UFC

Paige VanZant, who hasn't featured in MMA since her opening round submission loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 in 2020, recently opened up about her departure from the promotion and her relationship with Dana White.

Ad

In an interview with talkSPORT MMA, VanZant expressed her admiration for the UFC CEO, saying:

''I love Dana. I have always had an incredible relationship with him. Even when I chose to leave the UFC as a free agent. I think he has a very good understanding of what business is...I had no ill will towards the UFC when I left. He supported me my entire career and we spoke about me going over to BKFC and fighting in boxing.'' [H/t: talkSPORT]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.