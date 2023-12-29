Paige VanZant's new set of selfies leave fans stunned on social media - "Sassy. Adorable. 20/10"

Former UFC women's fighter Paige VanZant has left her fans stunned yet again on social media with her selfies.

Despite being out of competition for a long time, VanZant is among the most famous female fighters in the world. '12 Gauge' has made a career for herself as a content creator on the exclusive content-sharing platform, OnlyF*ns.

Moreover, VanZant is also active on social media and often takes to her Instagram to offer a sneak peek into her photoshoots. While her latest set of selfies weren't flaunting her body, the pictures still left her fans in awe of her beauty.

VanZant's fans have been left in awe by her latest post and they flooded the comment section while expressing their admiration for '12 Gauge'. Take a look at some comments below:

"Am I weird? Or is this the most hot she has ever looked? Carefree. Retro. Sassy. Adorable. 20/10."

"Love to see this babe! Looking radiant and happy as ever get 'em baby boo."

"The photos are simple, chic, so mischievous on them that it's breathtaking."

Paige VanZant is keen to make her return to the BKFC squared circle

After leaving the UFC, Paige VanZant signed a four-fight deal with BKFC. However, she ended up fighting under the promotion just twice. With her last fight coming back in 2021, it looked like her days in combat sports were over.

However, that does not seem to be the case and VanZant is seemingly open to return to competition. Moreover, she has confirmed that her next fight will be under the BKFC banner. During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, '12 Gauge' opened up about how she is just 29 years old and is willing to fight again.

While claiming that her next fight will most certainly be with BKFC and giving a potential timeline for her return, Paige VanZant had this to say to MMA Fighting:

“It’s definitely bare-knuckle, and I don’t know if it’s down the road in six months, I don’t know if it’s down the road a year. I really just haven’t decided yet. I’m going to leave a lot of that up to my manager and my coaches. Just work on this time to get better and enjoy the training and not worry about signing a fight contract right away. But it’s definitely bare-knuckle."

Check out VanZant's comments from 12:20 onwards: