Paige VanZant snow-plunging in backless top in Alaskan winter sparks vivid fan reactions - "Don't break the hot tub"

Paige VanZant's latest Instagram post has sparked vivid fan reactions on social media.

'12 Gauge' is very active on social media and clearly knows how to generate attention. This has allowed her to build a massive following on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram, posting a video of herself with her husband, Austin Vanderford, while enjoying the Alaskan winter.

Take a look at Paige VanZant's video below:

VanZant's light-hearted video has sparked reactions from fans who were quick to express their thought in the comment section. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Don't break the hot tub this time"

"After the steam off into the snow! This is so cool! Everyone in Russia does this."

'I enjoy watching people have a different type of fun. I haven't seen this too often but whatever makes you happy."

Fan reactions

Paige VanZant opens up about getting hate on social media

Paige VanZant has emerged as one of the most popular creators on OnlyF*ns. '12 Gauge' last competed in 2021, when she lost a unanimous decision to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19, and since then, she has been able to make quite the life for herself thanks to the exclusive content-sharing platform.

However, VanZant has also been subjected to a lot of hate on social media because of it as she uses them to promote her exclusive content. During an episode of her AKick*ssLoveStory podcast, '12 Gauge' discussed her encounters with negative comments on social media platforms.

Suggesting that people post negative comments because they feel that they have a voice. She said:

"The comment section on these videos on my Instagram and I know that it's just social media but it is, that's how it is. People comment negative things because it makes them feel like they have a voice."

Austin Vanderford, VanZant's husband, extended his support for his wife and said:

"You are a very kind person, you have a sweetheart and you know, a lot of that stuff gets lost on social media and it's crazy."

Catch Paige VanZant's comments in the clip below: