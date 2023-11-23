Paige VanZant shares why she got breast augmentation surgery before marrying Austin Vanderford

Paige VanZant has revealed why she got breast augmentation surgery before marrying Austin Vanderford.

In a recently posted teaser of her new podcast, KICKAS*LOVE STORY on Instagram, VanZant revealed that she got breast augmentation surgery because she wanted to fulfill one of her dreams. She said:

"So actually I got my first bo*b job right before we got married, it was honestly my dream to have t*ts in my wedding dress...sue me."

Take a look at the clip below:

The former UFC fighter turned OnlyF*ns model has been married to Austin Vanderford since 2018. Vanderford is also an MMA fighter and currently boasts a record of 11-2. However, he was last seen in action against Aaron Jefferey back in August 2022.

On the flip side, Paige VanZant has been quite inactive herself and has focused on her career as an OnlyF*ns model over the past few years. She was released from the UFC back in 2020 and signed a four-fight deal with BKFC. However, VanZant has just competed twice under the promotion with her last fight dating back to July 2021.

It is worth noting that the former UFC women's fighter also made her way into the world of pro wrestling by making her AEW debut in September 2021. However, VanZant has not made an appearance on any of AEW's shows since May 2022.

Will Paige VanZant return to fighting?

Paige VanZant is leading a quite comfortable life thanks to her OnlyF*ns career at the moment and does not see the need to fight anymore. However, she seems to be open to a potential return to the world of fighting.

During an Instagram interaction with a fan, Paige VanZant had this to say about fighting again:

"That’s a really good question. So, of course the last fight that I was supposed to have for BKFC, the fight got pulled the week of the fight. I had cut all my weight, I was so excited to fight, I got mega depressed. So I took a little bit of time off and I’m back in the gym, training a hundred percent now. And I feel like I’m in a really good place, where I’m training for fun and to get better. Not just to prepare for a fight."

She added:

"So I want to continue, just kinda doing this, what I’m doing right now. Training to have fun, to get better and learn. And then once I feel, like I’m desperate to fight - which I do really want to - but once I feel like I’m mentally and physically prepared, then I’m going to take a fight."