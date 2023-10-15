Paige VanZant shares intimate photo with husband Austin Vanderford on wedding anniversary

Paige VanZant recently took to social media to share a photo with her husband Austin Vanderford.

The former UFC fighter turned OnlyF*ns model has been married to Vanderford since 2018. She took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband on the occasion of their wedding anniversary and captioned the post by saying:

"Boo thing @austinvanderford"

Vanderford is an MMA fighter with a professional record of 11 wins and two losses. Currently signed to Bellator MMA, he was last seen in action against Aaron Jeffery in August 2022 where he was stopped in the very first round.

Meanwhile, Paige VanZant has also been quite inactive. After being released from the UFC back in 2020, she went on to sign a four-fight contract with BKFC. However, VanZant has competed just twice inside the BKFC ring so far with her last bout dating back to July 2021.

Interestingly, VanZant then transitioned to the world of pro-wrestling by making her AEW debut in September 2021. However, she hasn't been a part of AEW's shows since May 2022.

Paige VanZant speaks about when she will return to fighting

During an Instagram interaction with a fan, Paige VanZant revealed when she will return to fighting. VanZant was supposed to take on Charisa Sigala at BKFC 27 in August last year. The bout was postponed to October 15 before ultimately being canceled just a week before the fight date.

Speaking about it and a potential return to combat sports, Paige VanZant had this to say:

"That’s a really good question. So, of course the last fight that I was supposed to have for BKFC, the fight got pulled the week of the fight. I had cut all my weight, I was so excited to fight, I got mega depressed. So I took a little bit of time off and I’m back in the gym, training a hundred percent now. And I feel like I’m in a really good place, where I’m training for fun and to get better. Not just to prepare for a fight."

She added:

"So I want to continue, just kinda doing this, what I’m doing right now. Training to have fun, to get better and learn. And then once I feel, like I’m desperate to fight - which I do really want to - but once I feel like I’m mentally and physically prepared, then I’m going to take a fight."