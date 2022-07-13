Paige VanZant to act in movie starring 50 Cent and TikToker Bryce Hall

Paige VanZant has signed a contract to star in a new horror movie alongside 50 Cent and TikTok star Bryce Hall.

Proxima Media will be producing the movie. Ryan Kavanaugh, the owner of the studio, also runs Triller Fight Club, the boxing promotion famous for featuring Jake Paul's bouts.

50 Cent will be producing the movie and hopes to showcase his ability to expand the creative process beyond music.

Paige VanZant posted this on Twitter following the news of her movie role:

"Movie star."

Since '12 Gauge' first started fighting in the UFC, fans have watched her career become more and more diverse. Paige did not seem opposed to exploring opportunities outside of the cage while competing—thus, it seemed like only a matter of time before she explored acting as an avenue for success.

Only time will tell if this new adventure will be a fruitful endeavour for VanZant.

Paige VanZant signs bout agreement with BKFC for August

Before taking her talents to the acting stage, Paige VanZant will have to square off in a bare knuckle fight against Charisa Sigala. Currently sitting at 0-2 in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion, VanZant will be hoping to improve upon her record. Sigala, who sits at 1-2-1 with BKFC, will no doubt be looking to do the same.

Addressing this booking, VanZant said:

"We got a fight."

Check out Van Zant's tweet below:

Despite expanding her horizons to pursue other ventures, VanZant seems determined to make the most of her fighting career. With so many opportunities coming her way outside of the ring and the cage, it is remarkable—perhaps even admirable—that she has stayed in the game until now.

Fighters (in particular, those post-Conor McGregor) often say that if they had 100 million dollars in the bank, then they would hang up the gloves. VanZant may not have $100 million, but she definitely has enough opportunities to take care of herself after her fighting career. Even more certain, however, is that no one can question her heart and willingness to compete.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far