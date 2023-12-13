Paige VanZant takes subtle swipe at Mark Zuckerberg, accuses Instagram of bias for post removal

Paige VanZant recently fired some subtle shots at Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and accused Instagram of bias after one of her older posts was taken down. The former UFC star seemingly re-posted the content and flamed the company for claiming the video "promoted violence" in any way.

VanZant is among the most popular personalities in combat sports. Apart from fighting in the cage, she's widely known for her success in the adult content creation space. '12 Gauge' hasn't competed in a professional fight since her bare-knuckle boxing match against Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 in July 2021 and has focused most of her attention on growing her various online ventures.

In a recent Instagram post, which was deleted soon after it was posted, Paige VanZant slammed the social media giant for censoring her video, which showed her performing a spinning roundhouse kick in a gym. The former UFC star pointed out that Mark Zuckerberg trained in MMA and wrote:

"Posted this three years ago and Instagram took it down today because it promotes "violence"... Isn't your main owner training for an MMA fight!??"

Check out a screenshot of the original post below:

Screenshot from @paigevanzant on Instagram

Paige VanZant on potentially making her combat sports return

Earlier this year, Paige VanZant opened up about potentially returning to combat sports.

Her time in the UFC ended after she lost to Amanda Ribas at UFC 252 in July 2020. '12 Gauge' then signed with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC) in August 2020, where she fought twice and lost both her outings via unanimous decision.

Paige VanZant was set to make her third outing in BKFC in August 2022. However, the fight was postponed to October and then scrapped altogether due to circumstances beyond her control.

During an Instagram Live session, VanZant revealed how her last fight getting canceled affected her and discussed her future career plans. She said:

"The last fight that I was supposed to have for BKFC, the fight got pulled the week of the fight. I had cut all my weight, I was so excited to fight, I got mega depressed... So I took a little bit of time off, and I’m back in the gym, training a hundred percent now... Once I feel like I’m mentally and physically prepared, then I’m going to take a fight." [h/t mmafighting.com]