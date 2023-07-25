Paige VanZant teasing to spill 'juicy secrets' of UFC career fails to interest fans - "Unless it's on the hub idgaf"

Paige VanZant recently teased starting a podcast to share all the spicy secrets about her life and UFC career but on one condition. The former UFC star promised to reveal all the skeletons in her cupboard via a podcast if her recent Instagram post announcing the quirky deal got 50,000 likes.

'12 Gauge' recently took to Instagram to share a message posted initially on Meta's new social media platform 'Threads' and wrote:

"50K and I'll start a podcast sharing all the juicy secrets of my life and UFC career."

While Paige VanZant has made quite a name for herself as an OnlyF*ns content creator, she failed to pique interest among her fans with her latest offer. They took to the post's comments section to express their dismay.

One fan brutally roasted VanZant and wrote:

"OnlyF*ns women use the adjective "juicy" when talking like it's a personality."

Another fan speculated:

"Wow, you must be getting desperate."

One user opined:

"Paige fell off hard."

Another user chimed in, stating:

"Lol. You're not that interesting. The ego is out of control here."

One fan jokingly wrote:

"Use me as the "just stop" button."

Another fan roasted Paige VanZant for her antiquated form of generating interest and wrote:

"Taking it back to Facebook 2010."

Another user commented:

"Unless it's on the hub idgaf"

Paige VanZant's post had garnered less than 5,000 likes at the time of writing. It remains to be seen if she achieves her desired number of likes.

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @paigevanzant on Instagram

Boxing champion Ebanie Bridges teases OnlyF*ns collaboration with Paige VanZant

IBF women's bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges and former UFC star Paige VanZant may soon link up for a unique collaboration on OnlyF*ns. Despite their combat sports careers, both women have garnered a massive following on the subscriber-based adult content-sharing platform.

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, 'The Blonde Bomber' revealed plans to collaborate with '12 Gauge' on a secret project that will be released on OnlyF*ns. She said:

"We were actually talking about that [a collaboration]. We were trying to organize it, but she got really busy, and I moved so many things. Hopefully, we can get back on track because I would love to collab with Paige VanZant. That would be f*****g sexy." ( h/t dailymail.co.uk)

Paige VanZant competed in the UFC's strawweight and flyweight division from 2013 to 2020. She went 9-4 in the promotion before signing with BKFC in August 2020. She lost both of her bare-knuckle boxing fights. The 29-year-old hasn't competed since her last fight against Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 in July 2021.