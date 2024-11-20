  • home icon
  • "Papa fury showing who is the alpha", "Classic John" - Big drama unfolds as fans react to Tommy Fury vs. Darren Till presser clash

"Papa fury showing who is the alpha", "Classic John" - Big drama unfolds as fans react to Tommy Fury vs. Darren Till presser clash

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified Nov 20, 2024 01:19 GMT
Fans react (insert) to John Fury (left), Tommy Fury (middle) and Darren TIll (right) almost got into a brawl today. [Image credit: DAZN X Series on YouTube, @ChampRDS on X]
High drama transpired at the press conference of the upcoming boxing match between rising star Tommy Fury and former UFC fighter Darren Till. On Jan. 18, Fury, the younger brother of former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, will put his undefeated record on the line against the MMA veteran, who has a 1-0 record in boxing and 18-5 in mixed martial arts.

Till, who is one of the most entertainingly outspoken fighters in all of combat sports, unsurprisingly caused a scene in the presser just by opening his mouth. He poked the bear by mentioning Tommy Fury's brother, Tyson, and his father, John. This didn't sit well with the equally loud John Fury, who was trying to be respectful up to that point.

Check out what happened next in the press conference below:

Fans are reacting to this near-brawl, with Combat Sports Guy saying:

"Papa fury showing who is the alpha"

Meanwhile, @Petty__Diana said what we all thought:

"Classic John 😂"

Check out more comments below:

More comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
John Fury frames Tommy Fury vs. Darren Till as a battle between Manchester and Liverpool

As said, before the chaos ensued, John Fury was all respect for Darren Till. He admits Till has got "some stones" on him to jump over to boxing from MMA and face a high-caliber opponent such as Tommy Fury.

Another angle that Fury tried to sell the fight with is the age-old rivalry between his city of residence, Manchester, and Till's home city, Liverpool. Manchester and Liverpool are two major cities about 56 km apart, located in North West England. Ever since the Industrial Revolution, the two cities have been consistently trying to one-up each other in various fields - from economics to industrialization, to sports.

On the topic, John Fury said:

"It's gonna be a crackin' night. Not like you've seen previously. These two men are gonna try and k*ll each other. There's that much on the line. More than money, more than anything, they're gonna bring it, and knock lumps off one another because you know, there's always been a [rivalry between] Liverpool and Manchester. That's what it's about. And people are gonna be introduced to a crackin' fight."

Fury went on to praise TIll but the respect was short-lived as the former UFC fighter used his sharp tongue to incite old man Fury to start a brawl. This is vintage John Fury and Darren Till entertainment, ladies and gentlemen.

Check out John Fury's comments on the Tommy Fury vs Dar ren Till fight here (6:51):

youtube-cover

