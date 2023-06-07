'Part of the game' - Superbon at peace with the harsh reality of fighting

Superbon Singha Mawynn may have dropped his perfect record and gold earlier this year, but that defeat hasn’t dented the Thai’s confidence one bit.

The top-ranked contender in the featherweight kickboxing division of ONE Championship started off his year as the reigning divisional king. Unfortunately, he dropped that accolade just two weeks into the year when he suffered a loss to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13.

The Thai’s fight IQ and arsenal couldn’t find a way to extinguish the Azerbaijan-Belarus native’s ruthless offensive game plan. And by 1:03 of the second stanza, he crumbled to his opposite number’s piercing combinations.

Now on a path to regain his world title and defend his spot at the top of the talent-jammed division, Superbon knows his next assignment is crucial.

And he insists that he has not been emotionally affected by his knockout loss earlier this year.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said:

"There can only be one winner. Losing is a normal part of the game."

While he has taken the defeat like a true champion, the 32-year-old knows he can do little to change history.

But Superbon can, however, start plotting his next move at the Singapore-based organization – a mission that begins on ONE Fight Night 11.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai athlete meets Dutch-Turkish dynamo Tayfun Ozcan on that card, which emanates live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, June 9.

North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription can tune in to the stacked bill live and for free.

