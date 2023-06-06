Superbon says he doesn’t like taking long breaks from training

The phrase ‘you can’t keep a good man down’ best fits the scenario former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is in right now as he prepares to get himself out of the trenches at ONE Fight Night 11.

Superbon steamrolled past each and every opponent over the past three years, including that iconic head kick KO of Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: First Strike in October 2021, to claim the inaugural featherweight kickboxing crown.

Unfortunately for Superbon, he dropped that 26-pound gold when he faced Azerbaijani-Belarusian slugger Chingiz Allazov in January this year, coming on the wrong end of a stunning second-round knockout.

That defeat, however, did little to dampen his confidence.

Now just days out of his return against Tayfun Ozcan at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Thai athlete admits that he’s been training harder than ever to make a successful comeback with one eye on the divisional strap he once owned.

In fact, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai gym representative said that he’s barely taken a break over the past five months.

He told ONE Championship:

“If I want a break, I never take it for more than five days, and then I’ll get back to the training immediately.”

Superbon knows he cannot take his featherweight kickboxing contest at ONE Fight Night 11 lightly, as a defeat could make his case for a shot at the world title a bit more complicated.

A win for the prolific striker could see him contest for gold immediately, though.

Catch him in action this Friday, June 9. Fans in North America with an active Amazon Prime membership can watch the action live and for free.

