Patchy Mix boldly declares himself the most dangerous bantamweight after UFC arrival

Former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix has confirmed that he has signed with the UFC. The New York native is set to make his debut against Mario Bautista on June 7 at UFC 316.

Ad

Mix is stepping in for Marlon 'Chito' Vera for a short-notice fight against Bautista. Ahead of that, he recently spoke to a few questions from the media at UFC Vegas 106. While confidently asserting his superiority over other competitors in the UFC bantamweight division, the 31-year-old fighter said:

"I'm already a multi-time world champion. I'm 20-1 [fight record] with 16 finishes. I got more finishes and a better record than every single guy ranked right now. I'm already a multi-time world champion that [has] beaten... very good names in MMA. So, I plan to win this fight and expect to be at the top of the division."

Ad

Trending

He added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Whether it's a title fight next? I don't know, but I don't mind what it is, as long as it's a step up."

Check out Patchy Mix's comments below (2:59):

Ad

Mix won and unified the Bellator bantamweight world championship by defeating Sergio Pettis in November 2023. Following that, he defended the title once against Magomed Magomedov before mutually parting ways with his former promotion.

Patchy Mix talks about his fighting style while drawing comparisons with Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira has made a mark for himself in the sport of MMA as a submission specialist and grappling savant. He has the most submission wins in UFC history, with a total of 16 victories.

Ad

In the aforementioned press conference, Patchy Mix, who has a total of 13 submission wins in his professional MMA career, drew comparisons to Oliveira while explaining his fighting style and said:

"I'm just a finisher. I got 15 finishes at bantamweight. I'm a submission artist. I got 13 subs, and I get submissions from everywhere. So, I don't know besides like Charles Oliveira, who can like get rear naked chokes, knee bars, salute stretches, arm bars, like all these sorts of different submissions. I have a wide array of them. So, I look forward to showing that off." [8:21]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.