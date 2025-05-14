Patchy Mix officially released from PFL weeks after bantamweight fighter called for it, fans react: "UFC BOUND!!!!!"

The official announcement of Patchy Mix's release from PFL has sparked reactions from MMA fans across the world. While many were pleased with the news, others demanded UFC to sign him.

Mix, who was unhappy with his situation in PFL since its acquisition of Bellator, repeatedly advocated his release on social media due to inactivity and expressed his desire to join UFC. The American's request was granted when he mutually parted ways with PFL. The MMA organization recently took to X and made the official announcement, writing:

''Professional Fighters League and Patchy Mix have mutually agreed to not extend his contract. We both decided it was the best course of action for PFL and him. Patchy is a fantastic fighter and we wish him well. PFL is excited to crown a new 135 pound champion in the PFL tournament.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''UFC BOUND!!!!!''

Another one stated:

''He would be a tremendous add in UFC 135LB division. O'malley don't want this match-up''

Other fans wrote:

''Pitbull's UFC debut was super disappointing. Hoping when Patchy comes over they give him a winnable fight''

''It's about time. Poor guy has already lost a year of his prime. Uncle Dana needs to sign him asap.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @PFLMMA on X]

Mix holds a professional record of 20 wins and one loss. He became the Bellator undisputed bantamweight champion in a title unification bout against Sergio Pettis at Bellator 301, where the American secured a second round submission victory. In his recent MMA outing at Bellator Champions Series Paris last year, 'No Love' defeated Magomed Magomedov via split decision.

When Patchy Mix voiced his confidence against Sean O'Malley

Former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix was optimistic about his chances against Sean O'Malley in a potential matchup.

In a past interview with TMZ, Mix declared himself to be the best in the world and predicted that he will defeat O'Malley in three rounds, saying:

"I believe deep down, full-heartedly, in my heart of hearts, I actually know I am the best bantamweight in the world...Different styles, and I can strike too. I'm very good on the feet, as well. I'm just as tall as [O'Malley]. Just as long as him. I just believe I'm better than him. I think I could finish him within 2.5 rounds. I don't think he'd really have much for me." [H/t: TMZ Sports]

