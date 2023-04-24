Patchy Mix claimed that he is the best bantamweight fighter in the world and felt that his knockout win over Raufeon Stots to win the Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix supports his argument.

During his post-fight press conference following his Grand Prix win at Bellator 295, Mix spoke about his spectacular knockout win over Stots and his performances throughout the Grand Prix, which saw him defeat Magomed Magomedov and Kyoji Horiguchi.

He said:

"I believe I'm the best bantamweight in the world. I train with the top guys in the world, some of the best in the world. I believe I'm the best bantamweight 135-pounder in the world today. I'm just getting better, I'm just improving now, you know, I'm just growing into my prime now." [5:08 - 5:24]

'No Love' also brought up the fact that he has made many improvements in the past few years, especially following his lone career loss to former bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta. He mentioned that he has evolved as a fighter and is more than just a one-dimensional grappler, saying:

"My first loss, it really was because of my youth and my immaturity. Had I done a little bit differently, I think I'd be 19-0. But now, I'm older, I'm wiser, I feel I'm the best bantamweight in the world right now. I'm totally evolved since few years back. I'm not just a grappler, you know, I could do everything and I'm here to prove it."

With the win, Mix is now the new interim bantamweight champion, Grand Prix champion, and $1 million richer.

Check out the full video:

What's next for Patchy Mix after bantamweight Grand Prix win?

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist



Sergio Pettis vs Patricio Pitbull

June 16 | Chicago ILL | 135 lbs



via THREE WEIGHT CHAMP IN BELLATOR??Sergio Pettis vs Patricio PitbullJune 16 | Chicago ILL | 135 lbsvia @morningkombat THREE WEIGHT CHAMP IN BELLATOR??Sergio Pettis vs Patricio PitbullJune 16 | Chicago ILL | 135 lbsvia @morningkombat https://t.co/etaxGmaOEI

Patchy Mix is riding high after winning the bantamweight Grand Prix at Bellator 295. The new interim bantamweight champion will now shift his focus to Bellator 297, where he will find out who his next opponent will be.

The event will be headlined by reigning bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis vs. featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire. Pettis is making his return after an injury forced him to withdraw from the bantamweight Grand Prix, while 'Pitbull' will look to cement his legacy as the first three-division champion.

Freire could add another champion to his resume as he most recently defeated Rizin featherweight champion Kleber Koike this past December. 'No Love' will challenge the winner in a title unification bout, so he will likely be brought into the cage for a faceoff after the fight.

Poll : 0 votes