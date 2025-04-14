Patricio Pitbull fell short over the weekend in his UFC promotional debut and the man many see as the Bellator GOAT has come out with his initial comments after the setback at UFC 314. Yair Rodriguez bested Pitbull in a fairly one-sided fight that saw the latter get dropped in the later stages of the fight and lose via unanimous decision.

Despite a fairly low output offering against the former UFC interim featherweight champion and falling to the canvas toward the end of the bout, Pitbull feels like he is ready to go for his sophomore bout as soon as possible.

Patricio Pitbull wrote on X:

"Congratulations to @panteraufc, we'll see each other again. I'm injury free and ready to go at any time @ufc. Thank you to all the fans, I'll make you all proud, you can count on that. #UFC314"

Check out Pitbull's statement following his UFC 314 loss below:

Patricio Pitbull eyeballs his next octagon outing on a big stage

Patricio Pitbull also fired off another tweet that offers insights into not just his UFC debut but when we can possibly expect his sophomore UFC outing. Pitbull thanked the UFC for everything and stated how he and his team felt so welcomed by the promotion. In an excerpt of his other post on X, Pitbull stated:

"I heard International Fight Week is amazing and the card is still open, I've got a few names in mind. Who would you guys like to see me fight next?"

The 37-year-old has now suffered defeats in three of his last four outings inside of the cage. Pitbull took prior defeats to Sergio Pettis in a bid to become a three-division Bellator champion at bantamweight as well as a loss in the Rizin ring to Chihiro Suzuki.

The Brazilian had his lone victory against Jeremy Kennedy via third-round knockout, which helped him to retain his Bellator featherweight title.

