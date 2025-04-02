Training partner points out the only way Ilia Topuria has a chance against Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev taking on Ilia Topuria is something that has gone through the rumor mill lately, with a training partner of the former recently offering up his thoughts on how this unconfirmed bout could play out if it ever gets booked. Appearing on MMA Canada, Jeremy Kennedy touched on several subjects ahead of his fight with Movlid Khaybulaev as part of the PFL 2025 World Tournament kickoff on April 3.

Ad

Kennedy has fought some of the best featherweights in the world, like Alexander Volkanovski and Patricio Pitbull. Considering his anecdotal experience training with UFC lightweight champ Islam Makhachev and his experiences fighting some elite 145-pound fighters, Kennedy occupies a unique spot to offer insights on the former UFC featherweight champion looking to make a splash at 155 pounds now.

While getting into the machinations of this potential matchup with Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, Kennedy said:

Ad

Trending

"I think the only real; Ilia has a puncher's chance against anybody in the world. I think that is pretty much what I would give him. Size, you know, Islam's bigger. Grappling, for sure Islam. Islam's just solid everywhere. Even the striking, it would be a competitive striking match, just strictly striking."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"But again four ounce gloves, Ilia touches anybody, that could happen. But I think if those guys fight nine times out of ten, Islam wins. But again, if they were to fight tomorrow, if Ilia catches him I can see it going that way as well, you know what I mean? So I think that's a risk that anybody who fights Ilia is going to have to deal with."

Ad

Check out Kennedy discussing a hypothetical Makhachev vs. Topuria bout [at the 12:50 mark] below:

Ad

Khabib Nurmagomedov could block Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria per former two-division UFC champ

Islam Makhachev does not necessarily have a singular clear-cut contender lined up for his next fight. A former multi-division UFC champion thinks the 33-year-old's mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov could play a big role in the next lightweight title challenger. While discussing this in an interview with MMA Junkie, Henry Cejudo stated [via BJPenn.com]:

Ad

"I remember talking to Khabib, and Khabib said it's not fair for Ilia to skip the line and go after the title shot with Islam because that's all Islam's been doing. He gave Volkanovski a couple [title shots] where he's gone up. So I don't even think it's going to be Islam's choice. I think Khabib is going to step in and be like, 'He needs to fight the number one contender.'"

Ad

If anything, Cejudo seems to lean more toward Islam Makhachev striving to fight the winner of the Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena welterweight titlebout at UFC 315, for his next test.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.