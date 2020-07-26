Paul Craig vs Shogun Rua on the cards?

At tonight's UFC Fight Island 3, Paul Craig secured a huge win for himself in the UFC Light Heavyweight Division, as he made quick work of Gadzhimurad Antigulov in the third fight of the evening.

Another man who was on the winning side of things was non-other than the veteran Shogun Rua who was victorious in his trilogy fight against Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira in the co-main event of the evening.

In the aftermath of his win, Shogun Rua called out Paul Craig, stating that the latter put together quite the performance and did a great job tonight at Fight Island. Rua further pointed out the fact that Craig had asked for a fight, so why not face the veteran Shogun Rua himself next.

In one of his post-fight interviews, Shogun Rua said the following:

"Paul Craig did great tonight, he asked for the fight... so maybe why not." - @ShogunRua talks about beating Antônio Rogério Nogueira for a third time and what is next for him 🔊⬆️ #UFCFightIsland3#InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/ddddz3nd3Z — UFC News (@UFCNews) July 26, 2020

Prior to his return to the Octagon tonight, Shogun Rua and Paul Craig faced each other at UFC on ESPN+ 22 last year in a fight that ended via a majority draw between the pair.

The veteran Rua, of course, seems determined to almost write the wrong and get over his majority draw finish over Craig from last year, and he hopes to do it by beating the latter in a rematch at some point down the road.

Will Paul Craig face Shogun Rua next?

Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua is currently in his late 30s and it is almost expected of him to take some time off from Octagon competition following his win over Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira.

However, the UFC could possibly book a rematch between Shogun Rua and Paul Craig at some point in the near future, considering the fact that there wasn't a clear winner between the pair when they initially squared-off at in November of 2019. It is only a matter of what the appropriate time is when the rematch would be booked for.