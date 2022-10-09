"I don't see either guy dominating the wrestling exchanges" - Paul Felder predicts outcome of upcoming bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw

Aljamain Sterling is preparing to put his bantamweight strap on the line for the second time when he stands across the octagon from T.J. Dillashaw in two weeks' time. Former UFC lightweight Paul Felder has now given a detailed analysis of the co-main event fight.

At UFC 280, 'Funk Master' has a big chance to prove all the doubters wrong and beat another highly respected fighter at 135lbs. Despite beating Petr Yan in his most recent octagon appearance, Sterling still has countless observers who do not believe in his ability to retain the title.

While discussing the matchup in an interview on ESPN MMA, Paul Felder insisted that although the two have notable grappling credentials, neither fighter will be able to impose their wrestling during the five-round affair:

"I think you've got two really good wrestlers. Aljamain for sure has the ability to take you down, backpack you, wear on you, be on that neck from behind. And even if he doesn't tap you, he's just dragging those rounds on and winning rounds. T.J.'s striking is kind of on a different level than Aljamain's a little bit... I don't see either guy dominating the wrestling exchanges, I think it could be back and forth... I think he's [Sterling's] going to really have to work on being able to win the boxing and kickboxing exchanges."

Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw will have the entire bantamweight division watching closely with a number of top contenders waiting to see who they potentially have to beat in order to hold UFC gold.

Check out what 'The Irish Dragon' had to say about the title clash in the video below:

Aljamain Sterling or T.J. Dillashaw: Who has the better wrestling credentials?

Aljamain Sterling has built a career in mixed martial arts by using combination striking to set up his wrestling and dominating opponents in grappling exchanges. Despite such ability, Sterling was a lower-ranked wrestler than T.J. Dillashaw in college.

The 33-year-old had an impressive 87-27 wrestling record during his collegiate years, but was only an NCAA Division III wrestler compared to Dillashaw's NCAA Division I pedigree.

While he may not be as decorated a wrestler as his opponent, Aljamain Sterling has managed to transition into MMA primarily using a grappling-heavy game, later adapting his skills inside the cage.

Meanwhile, Dillashaw is a fantastic wrestler but is known in the UFC for his unique footwork and brilliant striking, two aspects of the game that the 35-year-old excels in.

