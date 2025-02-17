Paul Felder breaks silence after fans accuse him of being upset about Jared Cannonier's win at UFC Vegas 102, fans react: "Body language doesn't lie"

MMA fans gave their take on Paul Felder's statement after being accused of not being happy with Jared Cannonier's win at UFC Vegas 102. While many agreed with Felder's remarks, some questioned his behavior during the end of the main event.

For context, Felder was on the commentating duties alongside John Gooden and Daniel Cormier for UFC Vegas 102 which was headlined by a middleweight bout between Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues. The former title challenger displayed his tenacity and bounced back by knocking out Rodrigues in the fourth round.

Notably, Felder was criticized for his behavior when the camera turned to the commentary booth and he was seen tossing his pen down as referee Herb Dean intervened to end the contest. This gave the audience the impression that the Irishman was unhappy with Cannonier's victory.

However, Felder recently took to X and addressed his behavior, denying any accusations that he was rooting against Cannonier and stated that he had thrown his pen several times after seeing a finish in the past, writing:

''To everyone saying I was “mad” when Jared won his main event…you are so so wrong. I have been one of his biggest fans. I have thrown my pen down after big finishes prob 100 times. I also DONT BET!! Morons . I literally said “that’s all she wrote”

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''The problem is Paul, body language doesn't lie. It is the universal language of the human race.''

Another one stated:

''Wait people are actually saying Paul is mad? Why would anyone say that lol. Paul is literally like the least biased commentator.''

Other fans wrote:

''Optics looked bad but that’s all. I understand what happened''

''People like twisting narratives, keep doing you Paul''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @felderpaul on X]

When Rinat Fakhretdinov slammed UFC 308 commentary team, which included Paul Felder

Paul Felder, Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier called the matchups at UFC 308, which was kicked off by an early prelims welterweight bout between Rinat Fakhretdinov and Carlos Leal. As Fakhretdinov prevailed via unanimous decision victory, the commentary team wasn't happy with the judges' decision.

In the post-fight press conference, Fakhretdinov criticized Felder, Anik, and Cormier, saying:

''Why is everyone surprised with the decision? Really bad commentators…first off it was pretty close, it could’ve gone either way. But I didn’t have any doubt the second and third round was won. After your words, people will say again the Arabs bought the decision.”

Check out Rinat Fakhretdinov's comments below:

Expand Tweet

