"He needs a fun fight" - Paul Felder calls for 'light-hearted fight' between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier

Paul Felder believes Dustin Poirier should have some light-hearted fights after losing the lightweight title bout against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, 'The Irish Dragon' called for a fun fight between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz.

Felder stated that Poirier needed some fights where the pressure was off his shoulders and a title was not on the line.

Speaking about a potential fight between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier, Paul Felder said:

"That should be done. I mean that should have written itself right them and there. After Dustin lost that fight to Charles Oliveira, he needs a fun fight. Me and Chiesa talked about this on the podcast too. He just needs to go out there against somebody and not be worried about titles, not have the pressure of even like a Conor McGregor fight I think is too much for him right now. Just go out there against another top dog somebody that's been around for a while and try to get a w and if not go get paid. Make people see it and uh I think that's where he needs, he needs a light-hearted fight not that any of them are easy but he needs one where there is no title implications on the line."

Watch Paul Felder give his thoughts on Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz below:

Dustin Poirier squared off against Charles Oliveira for a highly anticipated lightweight title bout at the main event of UFC 269. Oliveira retained his title by submitting Poirier in the third round of the bout.

Nate Diaz claims Dustin Poirier is not worthy of a fight

Nate Diaz claimed, in a now-deleted tweet, that Dustin Poirier is unworthy of a fight against him.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Diaz wrote:

"Your not worthy If u wanted to fight we would have already. Bring yourself back from the dead you suck Dp."

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were originally scheduled to fight in 2018 but 'The Diamond' had to pull out due to a hip injury. Poirier has expressed interest in rescheduling the fight recently. However, no confirmation of the bout has been made by any of the parties.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim