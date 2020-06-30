Paul Felder provides an update on his current status after announcing his retirement

Paul Felder has provided another update on his current status.

'The Irish Dragon' was last seen in action in New Zealand against Dan Hooker.

UFC Featherweight Paul Felder has once again confirmed that he isn't retiring from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts and is rather taking some time off from fighting, and waiting for the right fight.

While speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, 'The Irish Dragon' stated that he isn't retired and is rather benching myself for the time being, until he receives an offer for the right fight.

Paul Felder noted that his clash against Dan Hooker in New Zealand, which remains as his last fight in the Octagon, was a tough one and he just needed a little break from all of it.

“I’m benching myself for a second. I think that’s the way I would really consider it. I just needed a little break, man. That fight in New Zealand was a tough one. I pour my soul into these fight camps, man. I really don’t hold back. It’s not like I casually take a fight because I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, I think I can beat that guy. How many weeks do we have?’ I really try to make sure I check all the boxes. I did that for that one."

'The Irish Dragon' added that his loss to 'The Hangman' was a close fight and he needed some time to recover from that loss, and needed to be home for a while after his last Octagon outing.

“It was so close, and your heart gets broken with a decision. It’s not like I’m crying about it. I just needed time. That was a lot. I was gone for a long time. … I just wanted to be home for a little bit.”

Paul Felder further said that as soon as the right matchup is offered to him, he will get back into action but is in no rush at all. The Lightweight sensation has been busy buying a house and is spending some time with his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To be completely honest, man, I’ve been going through a lot I’m busy. I’m buying a house. I’m just in no rush to come back for something that will not excite me. I need the next fight to be something that scares me and gets me training and gets me motivated and gives me a reason to leave at eight, nine, (or) 10 weeks at a time and put my body through what it goes through."

What's next for Paul Felder?

Paul Felder is also working as a commentator for the UFC and we've seen him on the commentary desk over the past few months or so. It also remains to be seen if Felder will be traveling to Abu Dhabi or not, in order to provide commentary at the UFC Fight Island.

As for his Octagon return, it remains to be seen what plans the UFC has in store for Paul Felder from the stacked Lightweight Division, which includes the likes Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, and Dustin Poirier.