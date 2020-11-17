Paul Felder set to return to commentary three days after his fight at UFC Vegas 14

Over the course of the past weekend, UFC lightweight Paul Felder ended his semi-retirement and made his return to Octagon action. After a hard-fought loss to Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 14, The Irish Dragon is now set to return to the commentary booth just three days after his war at the UFC Apex.

During the latest edition of DC & Helwani, Daniel Cormier himself revealed that Paul Felder will be calling the action for this week's Dana White Contender Series. The former UFC heavyweight champion went on to praise Felder by labeling him a "gangster", as a show of respect.

Here is what Daniel Cormier said in terms of Paul Felder returning to commentary:

"He's gonna put back on his nice suit and he's gonna call those Contender Series fights. That's Paul Felder for you… That is gangster."@dc_mma reveals that @felderpaul will be in the broadcast booth for #DWCS on Tuesday, three days after his fight against RDA 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0Nvx0QngU5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 16, 2020

Felder himself took to Twitter and responded like the true champion he is. The Irish Dragon wrote that it will be his pleasure to show his respect to the new contenders who deserve it.

Here is Paul Felder's response:

It's my pleasure to give the new blood the respect they deserve! See ya Tuesday everyone https://t.co/ZTYuxt6Eoy — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) November 16, 2020

Paul Felder's semi-retirement and return to the UFC

In early 2020, Paul Felder announced his retirement from the sport of MMA after his brutal war against Dan Hooker. In one of the best five-round fights of 2020, Felder fell short to The Hangman and came agonizingly close to securing a huge win in the lightweight division.

Despite the announcement after his loss though, Paul Felder continued providing commentary for the UFC, almost on a weekly basis. And after the withdrawal of Islam Makhachev for the UFC Vegas 14 main event, Felder decided to step in for a fight against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, on just five days notice.

While Felder didn't have too much time to prepare for the fight, he did make weight successfully, in what was a truly remarkable weight cut. Eventually, after the fight against RDA, Paul Felder confirmed that he will be sticking around, and that UFC Vegas 14 definitely wasn't his last fight.