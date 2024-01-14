Paul Felder shares what could go "terribly wrong" if he honors Jim Miller's UFC 300 call-out

Paul Felder has talked about what could go "terribly wrong" if he honors Jim Miller's UFC 300 call-out.

Miller was in action against Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84 last night. The 40-year-old secured the 26th win of his UFC career via submission in the third round. Following his bout, he expressed his desire to fight at the upcoming UFC 300.

Miller called out Matt Brown, Brock Lesnar, and Felder for a potential fight at the promotion's historic event. Speaking about the situation during a media appearance post-UFC Vegas 84, 'The Irish Dragon,' who has been away from the octagon since 2020, revealed how he had asked Miller to call him out. He said:

"If I wanted to do it, it was going to be against a guy like Jim... when we talked to Jim at the fighter's meeting... and I said, if you call me out Jim, that would be something that I would be interested in doing."

Felder also spoke about how a potential return to the octagon could go wrong. He said:

"What if it goes terribly wrong? I've established myself as a broadcaster for a while now, I've been trying to get back into acting. I am working on a film now with a script that I think is amazing... and you don't want your last image to be a bad one... what if I turn down some broadcasting jobs and I get injured at the last minute and can't make it to the fight or Jim gets injured and can't make it to the fight."

While Felder didn't sound like he was interested in getting back inside the octagon, Brown took to X and seemingly accepted Miller's call-out. He said:

"I love Jim Miller. Would be an honor."

