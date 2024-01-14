Jim Miller calls out Brock Lesnar and two other UFC legends for potential marquee outing at UFC 300

Jim Miller will not shy away from fighting Brock Lesnar at UFC 300 for the right paycheck.

Miller is one of the senior-most members of the UFC roster. He secured the 26th win of his UFC career on Jan. 13 with a submission victory over Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84. The 40-year-old reiterated the desire to compete at the milestone UFC 300 event while speaking in the octagon interview.

The veteran fighter’s primary focus is to heal up and get ready for a UFC 300 showdown in April. But he proposed an interesting choice of opponents for the historic event.

“I’ve just got to find an opponent at this point. There are a couple of names that have been thrown out which intrigue me a little bit. One of them is sitting at the desk, Paul Felder. I think that’d be a fun fight. I’ve got the most finishes at lightweight, you know. Man! Matt Brown, I would love to go up to 170 and fight the guy with the most knockouts in UFC history.”

Miller went a step further and called out former UFC heavyweight champion and pro-wrestling superstar Brock Lesnar:

“And then, the name got thrown out there. If the purse is big enough, Brock Lesnar! I want you at 300!”

‘A10’ jokingly predicted a kimura finish in the ‘potential’ Lesnar fight to conclude the octagon interview.

For the uninitiated, Miller and Lesnar both fought in the iconic UFC 100 and UFC 200 events. UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith recently commented that a fight between Miller and Lesnar would be close and that ‘A10’ would have a realistic chance of defeating the WWE superstar. Miller has played with the narrative jokingly since ‘Lionheart’s’ remarks.