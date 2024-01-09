“Khalil Rountree changed him” - Anthony Smith’s bold prediction for a potential Brock Lesnar vs. Jim Miller fight sparks “concussion” jibes from fans

Fans reacted after Anthony Smith made quite a bold prediction regarding what would transpire in a hypothetical Brock Lesnar vs. Jim Miller fight and noted that they believe that the UFC veteran is still feeling the effects of his recent loss.

It's important to note that such a fight would never materialize in this current era as Miller is an active lightweight competitor, while Lesnar is a former UFC heavyweight champion. During a recent episode of Believe You Me, 'Lionheart' told Michael Bisping that he believes the veteran lightweight would have a realistic chance at defeating the WWE superstar.

Smith said:

"If Jim [Miller] gets a hold of a neck or something...I think that's a 50-50 [fight]...Maybe I have so much love for Jim Miller that I can't imagine him not catching Brock Lesnar in a submission, but that guy's nasty on the ground."

Bisping chimed in by telling his co-host that he was out of his mind for his bold prediction, and it appeared as though the fans agreed with that assessment. Smith's comments sparked concussion jibes from fans as they mentioned that Khalil Rountree must've done plenty of damage when he finished him last month, writing:

"Anthony might still be concussed."

"Lmao Brock would grab him and drag him right down and there is nothing Jim Miller would be able to do about it there like 100 lbs different and Brock is a mad good wrestler. Brock would probably beat anthony if he he had a full training camp. Lol"

"Khalil Rountree changed him"

"Nah Khalil might’ve done some PERMANENT DAMAGE"

"We are watching CTE take over Anthony’s mind in real time"

"Poor guy starting to feel bad for him"

Tweets reacting to Anthony Smith's comment about Lesnar vs. Miller [Image courtesy: @SpinningBackfist - X]

Fans clearly didn't agree with Smith's take on how Lesnar vs. Miller would play out, so whether he owns up to his prediction remains to be seen.

Anthony Smith opens up about his future in the sport

Anthony Smith recently opened up about his own future in the sport as he is coming off his third consecutive loss inside the octagon.

During a recent episode of Believe You Me, 'Lionheart' brought up that he is aware that he is at a crossroads in his UFC career. He mentioned that he would ideally like to walk away from the sport on his own terms rather than being told by others or forced out, saying:

"I don't want to be the guy that has people telling you that you need to leave. I'd like to go out on my own terms and I don't want to be forced out. Those questions and those doubts come in...Because I don't need the money. I don't need to take unnecessary damage. I don't need to get knocked out for no reason." [11:55 - 12:26]

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below: