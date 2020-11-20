Paul Felder signs new deal with UFC after war against Rafael dos Anjos

After losing to Dan Hooker in February via split decision, Paul Felder was toying with the idea of retiring from the Octagon. He was still with UFC in a different capacity, appearing as commentator and color analyst at Fight Nights and PPVs.

After taking up the fight against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 14 on five days' notice, Paul Felder is now back on the UFC roster, as per his manager Brian Butler.

Paul Felder has 'lots of fun fights ahead'

Paul Felder's manager Brian Butler from Suckerpunch Entertainment told MMA Fighting on Thursday night that the contract with UFC has been extended.

Paul Felder has his eyes set on another shot at the title.

"It’s great to see Paul getting the love and respect from the MMA community and truly becoming the people’s champ. We are happy to announce that we have extended his contract with the UFC and have eyes set on another run at the title. A lot of fun fights ahead, stay tuned."

Paul Felder earned respect from the entire MMA community for not only agreeing to the Dos Anjos fight in less than a week's notice but also for making 155-pounds weight for the bout. His opponent Rafael dos Anjos himself tweeted Felder, thanking and commending him for taking up the fight after his previous opponent, Islam Makhachev, had to pull out of the bout owing to health issues.

We need more fighters like you @felderpaul thank you for take the fight and save the show. pic.twitter.com/f5tfDoSWRS — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 10, 2020

Moreover, after going through five rounds with Rafael dos Anjos on Saturday night, Paul Felder went ahead and served as a color commentator on Tuesday at Dana White's Contender Series despite UFC offering him to take the night off.

Advertisement

Three days after his five-round scrap with RDA, Paul Felder is already back in the booth 😤 #DWCS pic.twitter.com/fdM878B9JO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 18, 2020

What next for Paul Felder?

Paul Felder has been asked by Nevada Athletic Commission to get an X-Ray or MRI of his right elbow as part of post-fight medical suspensions. If the report comes positive for some critical injury, Paul Felder would need to get a doctor's clearance for the elbow, or he will be handed a six-month suspension. That will keep him out of the Octagon till May next year.

If Paul Felder's manager's words are to be believed, Paul Felder will come back with a new goat set for the Lightweight gold, whether that happens before six months or after.

Rafael dos Anjos, who also has eyes on the belt, got back into the top ten UFC Lightweight rankings after winning the fight. He took the #6 spot, pushing Paul Felder down to #8.