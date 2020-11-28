Paul Felder volunteers to save UFC again after Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis gets cancelled

In the aftermath of the withdrawal of Curtis Blaydes from the UFC Vegas 15 main event, lightweight sensation Paul Felder has once again offered his services to save the UFC.

Taking to Twitter, The Irish Dragon sarcastically wrote that he's willing to step in on a day's notice to accept a fight against Derrick Lewis. Here is the lightweight fighter making it clear that he's ready for another main event spot:

I’m ready — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) November 27, 2020

After testing positive for COVID-19, heavyweight Curtis Blaydes was forced to pull out from his scheduled fight against Derrick Lewis. What seemed like a guaranteed clash between the two heavyweight contenders was called-off after Razor had to withdraw from the fight.

However, a new report has now suggested that the UFC is now aiming to re-book the heavyweight clash for December. Meanwhile, light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Devin Clark will serve as the new main event for UFC Vegas 15 in a five-round match.

Paul Felder willing to save the UFC once again

Paul Felder recently ended his semi-retirement and stepped back into the Octagon. With Islam Makhachev recently being forced to pull out of his scheduled lightweight fight against Rafael dos Anjos, The Irish Dragon offered his services to the UFC, which eventually was approved.

In his five-round effort against dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 14, Felder went the distance with the former lightweight champion. Stepping in on five days' notice, Felder did quite a formidable job, however, couldn't get the win. Despite ending up on the losing side, The Irish Dragon made it quite clear that he will be sticking around for his love for the sport.

As of now, however, it is beyond impossible for Paul Felder to rescue another main event. Especially one that was set to take place in the heavyweight division. That being said, Smith vs. Clark will be a fight that fight fans wouldn't want to miss, especially given the fact that Lionheart is aiming to get back on winning terms after a series of losses in the UFC.