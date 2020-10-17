Paul Heyman claims Daniel Cormier was rejected by WWE brass

Paul Heyman has revealed that former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier was rejected by WWE.

Daniel Cormier is a self-confessed WWE fan and expressed the desire to work with the pro-wrestling organization following his retirement from MMA. There were even rumors of Cormier being involved with the promotion for some work back in 2018 but nothing materialized later.

“If I didn’t have this fight, I have been talking to the WWE, because they wanted me to go in and do an audition as a member of the commentary team,” Cormier told reporters ahead of his fight with Derrick Lewis in 2018.

Daniel Cormier recently stated that he was involved in talks with the WWE brass once again. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cormier expressed the desire to work as a commentator with WWE. Cormier also suggested that he could be involved in a storyline involving WWE superstar Roman Reigns.

“Put me at the commentary table. Let me call the matches for six months and tell you how great these wrestlers are in the ring. Then, after those six months, what if I’m sitting next to Michael Cole, and Roman (Reigns) comes over and smacks the microphone out of my hand? But I’m an announcer. Will I hit him back?”

Paul Heyman, who has been working closely with the pro-wrestling organization for many years has ripped into Daniel Cormier for wanting to work with WWE by claiming that the latter " couldn’t get a job in WWE as a freaking commentator". Speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Heyman claimed that the now-retired fighter just fantasizes about stepping into the squared circle with the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

“He’s retired and has nothing to do with his life but live out his fantasies about stepping into the ring with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns,” Heyman told Ariel Helwani of ESPN. “Daniel Cormier couldn’t get a job in WWE as a freaking commentator and now is resigned to eating Popeye’s chicken from his den doing podcasts on Monday with a guy who won’t even work exclusively with him because on Thursdays he works with Chael Sonnen.”