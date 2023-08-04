Nate Diaz's expected earnings for his boxing match against Jake Paul on August 5 is reportedly less than his rematch bout against Conor McGregor.

The pair will meet inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, in what will be the Stockton fighter's boxing debut. The bout also marks a return to fighting for Diaz, who hasn't competed at any level since the expiration of his UFC contract last September.

A major factor behind Diaz's departure from the MMA promotion was due to him wanting to earn more money, which many expected would take him to the avenues of boxing. However, it has been revealed that the 38-year-old may actually earn less than he did for his epic rematch bout against Conor McGregor at UFC 202.

In estimated figures by Sportingnews.com, Jake Paul could be set to take home a guaranteed purse of $2 million ($5 million if he wins) for the bout against Nate Diaz, whereas the Stockton fighter only has a guaranteed purse of $500k ($1 million if he wins).

In comparison, Diaz earned a disclosed $500,000 for the first time he faced McGregor and a staggering $2 million guaranteed fight purse for the rematch.

Whilst fans may be surprised at the disparity of Jake Paul and Nate Diaz's earnings for Saturday night, it's important to note that it doesn't yet include their share of the gate or earnings for the pay-per-view buys, which will increase the figures substantially.

Sean O'Malley predicts Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

Sean O'Malley has predicted a knockout finish for Jake Paul in his 10-round bout against Nate Diaz this weekend.

According to O'Malley, whilst Diaz is often praised for his iron chin and never-ending cardio, he isn't sure the 38-year-old will be able to withstand the punching power of 'The Problem Child'.

'Sugar' explained:

"Nate is just kind of fu*king slowish good cardio. The thing about Nate is that he's not like, he has good head movement, he can take a shot. I think they'll probably wear 10-ounce gloves maybe eight that's not very big at all, it's usually in the hand wrap itself is a little bit... it's a different wrap than the UFC."

He added:

"Nate is a fu*king gangster, a legend in the UFC and I'd hate to see him go get knocked out. But I like Jake, and I like Nate. It's very hard but I think Jake could put his lights out, I really do. Jake is looking in very good shape, he's coming off a loss and he's hungry."

Catch O'Malley's prediction here (13:00):