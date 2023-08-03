"Could put his lights out" - Sean O'Malley makes knockout prediction for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley shared his prediction for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight. The ten-round boxing match is scheduled to take place on August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas.

The event will be Diaz's first foray into the world of professional boxing. His last fight was at UFC 279 in September 2022, where he secured a submission victory over Tony Ferguson. He then decided to part ways with the UFC. On the other hand, 'The Problem Child,' is determined to make a comeback after his loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year.

In a recent podcast on his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley shared his thoughts on the upcoming matchup and gave his prediction for the outcome of the bout:

"Nate is just kind of fu*king slow-ish good cardio. The thing about Nate is that he's not like, he has good head movement he can take a shot. I think they'll probably wear 10-ounce gloves maybe eight that's not very big at all it's usually in the hand wrap itself is a little bit... it's a different wrap than the UFC."

He added:

"Nate is a fu*king gangster a legend in the UFC and I'd hate to see him go get knocked out. But I like Jake, and I like Nate it's very hard but I think Jake could put his lights out I really do. Jake is looking in very good shape, he's coming off a loss and he's hungry."



Sean O'Malley has previously expressed concerns about the size difference and questioned whether Nate Diaz's chin will withstand Jake Paul's punches.

Aljamain Sterling cautions Sean O'Malley about making a mistake during their bout

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling seems to be in excellent condition as he prepares for his bout against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292, scheduled to take place on August 19, 2023, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

'Funk Master' issued a warning to O'Malley, cautioning him against any mistakes during their upcoming fight.

In a recent tweet, Sterling also expressed confidence in his own skills, stating that 'Sugar' would be an ideal opponent to put his striking abilities to the test:

"Sean will be a good striking test. But he makes one mistake and he’ll be on his back. GnP TKO, round 2! I’ve seen it play out hundred of times now. Almost time to execute the vision. #SnapTheTwig #4TimeFunk #AndStill"

Check out Sterling's tweet below:

