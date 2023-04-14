Sean O'Malley ponders if Nate Diaz's chin will hold up against Jake Paul

Sean O'Malley weighed in on the recent announcement that Jake Paul will be fighting Nate Diaz in a boxing bout in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5.

During episode #103 of his BrOMalley Show, O'Malley analyzed how both competitors match up with each other. He mentioned that there will be a size discrepency and pondered whether the Stockton native's chin will hold up against Paul.

He said:

"Nate Diaz is gonna be a lot smaller, dude. Jake [Paul] is a big boy, packs a punch. Will Nate Diaz's chin hold up? He will get hit with that right hand possibly. He hit Tommy [Fury] with it. Tommy ate it. Tommy really didn't have any issue with that right hand, Tommy also a bigger guy." [1:43 - 1:57]

'Sugar' then noted that boxing is much different than MMA in terms of striking and compared the former TUF winner to Anderson Silva's bout with 'The Problem Child' in terms and pondered what he could do that Silva din't. He also mentioned that the former UFC title challenger has sparred with top boxers throughout his career, saying:

"I don't know what Nate's gonna bring to the table that Anderson didn't, it's gonna be very very interesting...But also, we haven't seen Nate box before but he's been literally sparring pro boxers his entire career, for 20 years." [2:11 - 2:34]

It will be interesting to see how he performs against a larger opponent in boxing as he has proven to be a durable fighter in MMA, but boxing will require a different skillset.

Check out the full video:

Jake Paul says he intends to finish Nate Diaz

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.



Watch



Follow August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.Watch #PaulDiaz live on @DAZNBoxing PPV globally.Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.Watch #PaulDiaz live on @DAZNBoxing PPV globally.Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1DRfFzoayp

As soon as the boxing bout was announced, Jake Paul began promoting the fight as a funeral for the former TUF winner's career.

'The Problem Child' shared a picture of the official fight poster along with another image of a tombstone with the Stockton native's name on it. He sent out a tweet mentioning that the event will be a funeral of sorts, writing:

"August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana...Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire...Watch #PaulDiaz live on DAZN PPV globally."

It remains to be seen whether the boxing fight will be a one-off for the former UFC title challenger or if he intends to compete in another bout after fighting Paul.

Poll : 0 votes