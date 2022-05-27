"You have no personality, then you are a dry piece of toast" - Paul Wight aka Big Show on how big a role UFC fighters' promo skills play

Former WWE star Paul Wight, aka Big Show, believes that a UFC fighter's promo skills play a huge role in their popularity and overall success in the sport.

Appearing on a recent episode of Submission Radio, Wight was asked to comment on the mic skills of Colby Convington and other such fighters in the UFC. Here's what the 50-year-old said:

"Any fighter that is in any kind of combat sport, whether it's pro-wrestling, whether it's boxing, UFC... MMA, you want to separate yourself from the pack. Sure, you can win matches, but if you win matches and you have no personality, then you are a dry piece of toast. But if you can win matches, fight well and get people to get excited about you, even if you can piss people off, you're selling tickets and making yourself a household name."

Wight also noted that having the ability to cut promos goes a long way in developing an emotional connection with the fans and making the fighters more bankable for the promotion.

Paul Wight explains his inactivity from AEW

Paul Wight ended his 22-year stint with the WWE by signing a long-term deal with AEW early last year. After his signing, the Florida-based promotion noted that Wight would be competing in the company and also serve as a commentator for AEW Dark: Elevation.

However, Wight hasn't been on TV in a long time. During the same interview with Submission Radio, the 50-year-old explained the reasons keeping him from making AEW appearances:

"What we have been doing is, I had another hip transplant in December. So, now I have two kayfabes. The process for me has just been rehab, physical therapy, get stronger."

He also dived into his future in the business. Paul Wight explained that he came to AEW to improve on his commentary skills, which is where he feels his future lies in the pro-wrestling world. The AEW star further stated that he would only compete periodically with no plans on making a run for the title.

