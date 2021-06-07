Paulo Costa asks fans if Logan Paul is "on juices" after comparing their physiques

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa recently asked fans if YouTube megastar Logan Paul is "on juices" after comparing their physiques.

Paulo Costa took to his official Twitter and Instagram accounts to suggest that Logan Paul could be using steroids. Fans can check out Costa’s social media posts about Paul below:

Paulo Costa’s tweet reads:

“Is @LoganPaul on juices?”

Meanwhile, the caption on his Instagram post reads:

“Is @loganpaul drinking secret juices? Via @mmauncensored”

Incidentally, back in 2020, Israel Adesanya had accused Paulo Costa of using banned PEDs/illegal steroids. He indicated that steroids give Costa his muscular look and unfairly enhance his performance inside the octagon.

Adesanya told ESPN:

“I think it’s great for me because it’s that aesthetic of it. Like, I’m this skinny person, this little frail kid that everyone looks at. And then he looks like the perfect antagonist. He’s big, bulky, juiced to the f**king gills.”

“He’s a guy that beats everyone on the fence. So, when I come out there with some Bruce Lee sh**, and f**k him up, it’s going to be, ‘Oh my god! Wow! He beat that big muscle boy. Oh!’ Like, the casuals are going to feed off it.”

Neither Paulo Costa nor Logan Paul has tested positive for banned PEDs in their respective combat sports careers thus far.

Paulo Costa used a side-by-side comparison to suggest steroid use by Logan Paul

Logan Paul and Paulo Costa have sparred with each other, in both striking and grappling sessions, in the past

Paulo Costa posted a photo of himself sporting his signature muscular look. In the photo, he appears to be landing a body shot during one of his UFC fights.

Accompanying his own photo is a picture of Logan Paul. The photo shows Paul landing a punch, albeit on a heavy bag. Paul’s biceps stand out in this photo and appear to be ripped and bulked up.

It’s a well-known fact in bodybuilding circles that maintaining a ripped look gets increasingly tougher as one bulks up. This is due to the fact that an increase in weight increases the bulkiness but decreases the muscles’ ripped and well-defined look.

This issue is often circumvented by the use of steroids. Steroid use has long been one of the biggest problems in bodybuilding, combat sports, as well as sports in general.

The ‘eye test’ isn’t always the most reliable way of determining whether an individual is a steroid user. However, people who manage to achieve and maintain a ripped and bulky look – like Paulo Costa and Logan Paul – are often accused of using high-risk, banned steroids.

Presently, Paulo Costa doesn’t have a fight lined up. His last fight was a second-round TKO loss against Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 (September 2020).

Costa was purportedly set to fight Jared Cannonier in August 2021. However, earlier this month, he withdrew from the fight, as he wasn’t satisfied with the paycheck the UFC were offering him for the bout.

Meanwhile, as of this writing, Logan Paul is just hours away from his exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather that headlines the fight card at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida (June 6th, 2021).

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh