Paulo Costa credits 'secret juice' after successfully making weight at UFC 302 weigh-ins

Paulo Costa credited his secret juice once again but this time he stated it helped him hit championship weight for his high stakes fight this weekend.

At the UFC 302 weigh-in, Costa hit the 185-pound mark as did his opponent for their pay-per-view co-main event bout, Sean Strickland.

Some intimated that the former UFC middleweight title contender, Costa was having issues making weight. The previous divisional kingpin weighed in early and 'Borrachinha' was actually the last one to the scales. This especially contrasted with Strickland, who was the second fighter to weigh in ahead of the weekend's pugilistic proceedings.

Taking to his personal X page @BorrachinhaMMA after stepping to the scales, Paulo Costa posted:

"Secret juice gives me the power. Weight [Check mark]"

Check out Costa's post on his successful weigh-in ahead of UFC 302 below:

Paulo Costa and his history with weight limits

The 33-year-old was right on the mark weight-wise ahead of his contest night versus Strickland. However, this has not always been the case for the heavy-handed middleweight.

Costa found himself in the crosshairs of the California State Athetic Commission in his last fight after a violation rooted in excessive weight gain was picked up on from him.

UFC 298 saw the Brazilian native encroach beyond the CSAC's 15 percent weight gain threshold measured from weigh-ins to fight night. The exciting combatant ballooned up from 185.5 to 215.2 pounds during that sub-24 hour stretch. Costa would fall short on this night to Robert Whittaker by way of a unanimous decision in February.

Costa was even banned from the middleweight division by that same athletic commission in the Summer of 2019. This was due to similar weight gain issues, which came in the wake of Costa's victory over Yoel Romero at UFC 241 in the state.

That victory saw 'The Eraser' punch his ticket to a 185-pound title shot against Israel Adesanya at UFC 253, which Costa would lose by way of strikes in the second round.

Paulo Costa is currently ranked number seven in the weight category and could possibly secure a sophomore crack at the UFC middleweight belt. That is of course if he beats the current number one contender in Sean Strickland on Saturday night in New Jersey.