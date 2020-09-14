Paulo Costa finally gets a visit from USADA [VIDEO]

There has been a running joke now from Israel Adesanya and UFC fans about the testing of Paulo Costa or the lack thereof. Many argue that Paulo Costa's body looks too perfect for it to be natural, and it doesn't help that he has high power and relatively lower stamina.

Paulo Costa is set for the biggest test of his career as he takes on Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 253 on Fight Island. Paulo Costa, in a video of his sparring and testing leading up to UFC 253 was interrupted by USADA, where he said:

Is USADA coming to Brazil?” he said, sarcastically “It’s the first time USADA comes. I didn’t even know USADA existed in Brazil. The last test was done in Arizona.”

Paulo Costa has been training in Brazil, which is perhaps why the testing hasn't been as frequent.

How big are the stakes for Paulo Costa at UFC 253?

If Paulo Costa manages to get past Israel Adesanya at UFC 253, then the state of the Middleweight division will change entirely. Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier are fighting a month later to see who will be the next in line for a UFC Middleweight Championship opportunity.

Another key bout on December 6th for the Middleweight division is Darren Till vs Jack Hermansson. While that won't be a #1 contender's fight, it could very well be a key title eliminator.

Ultimately, Paulo Costa only has one name ahead of him. If he manages to defeat Israel Adesanya, it could very well be considered an upset. Israel Adesanya is still the favorite, with many believing that Paulo Costa's gas tank isn't good enough to last against a proficient and technical striker like Israel Adesanya.

It could be the fight of the year, and we can't wait to see it.