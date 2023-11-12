Paulo Costa has a hilarious 5-word reaction to a Tito Ortiz joke

Paulo Costa never fails to make fans laugh on social media.

The former middleweight title challenger continued his trend on X by quote tweeting a response to a user's reply to a post from a former UFC champion. The tweet Costa responded to was a comment under a post from Tito Ortiz regarding his recently opened restaurant chain called Tito's Cantina in Cape Coral, Florida.

Making a joke of Tito Ortiz, the X user wrote:

"I feel like when Tito goes to the bathroom, he always pisses in the sink"

To which Paulo Costa replied:

"I don't miss the sink"

Despite the joke, Costa has no relevant connection to Ortiz. The Brazilian always has a chain of ongoing inside jokes that he frequently references on social media, such as his 'secret juice.'

Currently dealing with an elbow injury, Costa does not have a fight scheduled, and a timeline on his return is still up in the air.

What is Paulo Costa's secret juice?

For the past year, Paulo Costa has continued his ongoing joke of consuming his 'secret juice.' However, the Brazilian's 'secret juice' is actually only partially a joke.

Costa revealed on The MMA Hour that his 'secret juice' is actually a liquid he drinks regularly during training and rehydration. When asked what was in the drink, Costa said he could not reveal the ingredients to prevent it from becoming a 'revealed juice' rather than a secret.

The joke blossomed prior to his previous win over Luke Rockhold, when 'Borrachinha' brought a large container of dark liquid to his weigh-ins labeled as 'secret juice.' Costa then continued to take a sip before flipping off the crowd after stepping off the scale.

Notorious for having a bodybuilder-like figure, 'The Eraser' has been accused by fans and fighters of taking steroids. In typical joking fashion, Costa turned such an accusation into a joke. The joke continues to this day, as the former title challenger still references his special fluid in many social media posts.