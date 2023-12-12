Paulo Costa takes cheap shot at Ian Garry drama with offensive meme about wife Layla’s past relationship

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa took to his page on X and dropped a tweet poking fun at all the commentary surrounding Ian Garry's romantic relationship.

A lot of discourse has come out surrounding rumors on Layla Machado Garry, Garry's wife, and a WAG book that she dropped. This refers to the methodology of a woman looking to date a successful athlete, which Layla has come out to say was actually satire.

Also, reports that Garry's nutritionist is an ex of Layla's added further fuel to this social media fire, with many memes and jokes relating to cuckolding abounding online.

Paulo Costa got in on this by sharing a photoshopped meme of Ian Garry next to his wife kissing another man. Costa presumably feigned ignorance to what the photo meant and the text in Costa's tweet read as follows,

"Can somebody explain this meme to me?"

Check out the Costa troll job on Garry's love life below

Expand Tweet

Paulo Costa and his period of dormancy

As Costa offers up thoughts on someone fighting on the last pay-per-view of the calendar year, it's worth noting Costa never got to compete under the UFC banner in 2023 at all. This was not for a lack of trying and more tied to specific circumstances through the last several months.

In July, Ikram Aliskerov was said to be readying for a fight against Costa. The Brazilian bruiser, however, stated that the bout was never officially confirmed and posited that it was a leveraging-minded negotiation tactic of sorts by the UFC.

A subsequent attempt to get a UFC fight this year for Paulo Costa was made in October. Khamzat Chimaev was on the docket to fight "Borrachinha" but a serious staph infection and elbow-related hindrances close to the contest caused Costa to drop out.

Costa last fought in August of last year when he bested former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. This came by way of a unanimous decision in a classic contest at UFC 278.

Though he got into some unsanctioned action outside of the cage's confines, Paulo Costa ultimately did not get to fight at UFC 294 in the Fall. He was replaced by Kamaru Usman, who lost on short notice to Chimaev via points in that middleweight matchup.