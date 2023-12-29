Paulo Costa has three-word reaction to hilarious meme comparing Michael Bisping's eyes with Marvin Vettori's KOs

Paulo Costa does not let anything past him on social media.

A graphic has been circling MMA Twitter recently regarding Marvin Vettori and Michael Bisping. It plays on the fact that Vettori does not have a win by KO/TKO in the UFC, stating that Bisping has "more eyes" than the Italian middleweight has knockouts.

In response to the post, Paulo Costa hilariously called the stat "impressive" with two emojis of a blind man.

Despite the oddity, the stat does remain factually accurate with the only two KO/TKO victories of Vettori's career taking place before he entered the octagon. 'The Italian Dream' has a 19-7-1 record including 9-5-1 in the UFC.

Bisping notoriously had eye surgery due to suffering a detached retina against Vitor Belfort in 2013. The surgery left the former champion with a replacement glass eye in his right socket.

Did Paulo Costa fight Marvin Vettori?

Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori have had bad blood between them for many years and continue to go back and forth on social media despite already facing each other in the octagon.

After both losing to Israel Adesanya in title fights, Costa and Vettori headlined UFC Vegas 41 in the UFC APEX. Vettori won the fight by unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the fight 48-46 in the Italian's favor.

The two middleweights first got on each other's radars after Vettori defeated Jack Hermansson on short notice and screamed for 'Borrachinha' in his post-fight interview. Though the fight would not materialize for several more years, the bad blood persisted in the build-up to their in-cage meeting.

When the fight did take place, it would happen under unique circumstances. Initially scheduled to take place at middleweight, the fight would be altered to a light heavyweight bout at the last minute per Costa's request. Vettori accepted the change but berated the muscular Brazilian for his supposed laziness.

Though a second fight between the two rivals appears unlikely, Costa has called for a rematch before. Vettori is currently ranked no. 5 in the UFC middleweight rankings, while Costa is at no. 6.