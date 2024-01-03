Pearl Davis has a four-word reaction to Andrew Tate's response aimed at Mikhaila Peterson

Hannah Pearl Davis sided with controversial influencer Andrew Tate in his recent social media altercation with Jordan Peterson’s daughter.

The ongoing military conflict between Israel and Palestine has become one of the most debated topics over the last few months. Many public personalities and political commentators have shared their opinions on the matter.

In a recent post on X, Tate criticized Jordan Peterson and Ben Shapiro for not speaking about the alleged war crimes committed by Israel.

Expand Tweet

Peterson’s daughter Mikhaila clarified her father’s stand in response to Tate’s post:

“Anybody with half a brain knew that Dad was referring to Hamas, a terrorist organization, not Palestinian children. Anybody not paying attention to the rampant anti-semitism that’s occurring across the West is part of the problem. We can see who would’ve been the Nazis now.”

Tate replied:

“Oh hey. How you been?”

Expand Tweet

American internet personality Hannah Pearl Davis, who has become popular as the ‘female Andrew Tate’ for her anti-feminist opinions, joined the discussion and lauded Tate’s response:

“oh my gosh lolol”

Expand Tweet

Andrew Tate shares his experience of spending New Year’s Eve in jail

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been embroiled in controversies over the last few years. In late 2022, the Tate siblings were arrested for their alleged involvement in human trafficking and organized crime.

They spent three months in a Romanian prison before being shifted to house arrest. As we were entering 2024, Tate shared his experience of spending the previous New Year’s Eve in a prison cell. His post on X highlighted the dark reality of a prisoner’s life:

“I spent last New Year’s Eve counting the cockroaches on my cell wall, listening to fireworks from the free world. When the clock struck 12, absolutely nothing happened. Even the cockroaches didn’t move.”

Expand Tweet

The Tate brothers have denied all the allegations leveled against them and the court case is still underway. ‘Cobra’ has accused the Romanian authorities of doing an unfair investigation and has also claimed that they were trying to seize as much of his money as they could while the case is still in court.