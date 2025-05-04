"Pease retire" - MMA X reacts as Miesha Tate suffers unanimous decision loss at UFC Des Moines

Miesha Tate's loss at UFC Des Moines has sparked reactions from MMA fans worldwide. While some extended their support towards Tate, others urged the former UFC women's bantamweight champion to retire.

Tate made her octagon return in a bantamweight contest against Yana Santos in the prelims of UFC Des Moines, which is currently taking place at Wells Fargo Arena. The 38-year-old was 2-2 in her last four MMA outings, the most recent being a third-round submission win over Julia Avila at UFC on ESPN 52 in 2023.

Meanwhile, Santos was 5-5 in the promotion. In her last octagon appearance at UFC Vegas 95, the former title challenger secured a unanimous decision win over Chelsea Chandler.

Tate started the bout aggressively, and Santos responded by displaying her striking ability as the two traded blows. The Russian also successfully defended 'Cupcake's' takedown attempts in the opening round.

The second round saw Santos delivering more successful strikes. Tate ultimately got the fight to the ground in the final round, with only three minutes remaining, but failed to secure a submission.

After 15 minutes of action, Santos was declared the winner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (29-28 x3) in favor of the 35-year-old.

Fans soon rushed to X to share their reactions. One individual criticized Tate, writing:

''Meisha Tate.. please retire. You are god awful … it’s mind blowing you were a champion''

Another wanted Tate to hang up her gloves, writing:

''Why is Meisha Tate still fighting?? Nothing against her but she should be enjoying retirement at this point''

Other fans wrote:

''Nice effort by Miesha Tate #UFCDesMoines''

''Miesha Tate, time to be a family woman''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: X]

