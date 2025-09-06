  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Pedro Guevara vs. Alexis Aguirre: Live round-by-round updates

Pedro Guevara vs. Alexis Aguirre: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Published Sep 06, 2025 09:11 GMT
Eduardo Nu&ntilde;ez v Christopher Diaz - Weigh-In - Source: Getty
Pedro Guevara (left) vs. Alexis Aguirre (right) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: Melina Pizano via Getty Images]

The Pedro Guevara vs. Alexis Aguirre round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming banatmweight fight on the Matchroom Boxing card set for Sep. 6. Scheduled for 10, three-mintue, rounds, the bout also serves as the co-main event.

Ad

While no world title is up for grabs, Guevara will look to do everything in his power to end his weekend with a win. He is 43-5-1 as a professional, with 22 stoppage wins, and recently bounced back from his TKO loss to Jesse Rodriguez by outworking Jose Armando Valdes Bernal via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Aguirre, who is 13-1-1, with just five stoppages. He also just rebounded from a loss, stopping Anthony Jimenez Salas. Unlike Guevara, who is a former world champion, having reigned as the IBF super strawweight champion, Aguirre has never held a world title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Aguirre is also stepping in on very short-notice, replacing Adrian Curiel. Thus, Guevara is expected to emerge victorious, though there are no official betting odds. The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Guevara vs. Aguirre is expected to start at around 9:40 PM E.T. / 6:40 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming bantamweight fight.

Ad

Pedro Guevara vs. Alexis Aguirre

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications