Pedro Guevara vs. Alexis Aguirre: Live round-by-round updates

The Pedro Guevara vs. Alexis Aguirre round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming banatmweight fight on the Matchroom Boxing card set for Sep. 6. Scheduled for 10, three-mintue, rounds, the bout also serves as the co-main event.While no world title is up for grabs, Guevara will look to do everything in his power to end his weekend with a win. He is 43-5-1 as a professional, with 22 stoppage wins, and recently bounced back from his TKO loss to Jesse Rodriguez by outworking Jose Armando Valdes Bernal via unanimous decision.Meanwhile, Aguirre, who is 13-1-1, with just five stoppages. He also just rebounded from a loss, stopping Anthony Jimenez Salas. Unlike Guevara, who is a former world champion, having reigned as the IBF super strawweight champion, Aguirre has never held a world title.Aguirre is also stepping in on very short-notice, replacing Adrian Curiel. Thus, Guevara is expected to emerge victorious, though there are no official betting odds. The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Guevara vs. Aguirre is expected to start at around 9:40 PM E.T. / 6:40 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming bantamweight fight.