Pedro Munhoz plans to take Sean O'Malley to "deep waters" in "war" at UFC 276

Pedro Munhoz wants to end the massive hype surrounding Sean O'Malley this weekend. 'Sugar' and Munhoz are set to go to battle in a main card bantamweight scrap at the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 2.

Munhoz plans to bring the fight to O'Malley in a way that no other fighter has been able to do in the past. He intends to put 'Sugar' to the test by dragging him into "deep waters" during the fight.

Munhoz revealed that he brought in sparring partners from Europe who resembled O'Malley's size and physique so that he could get used to dealing with a bigger opponent. During an interaction with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Munhoz said:

"Every time that I step in the octagon I'm ready to give everything that I have. Every single drop of sweat and don't regret anything when I leave the octagon so Saturday night is not going to be different, you know. I'm willing to take everything that i can and push to the limits and taking him to deep waters."

Watch the exclusive interview with Munhoz below:

Pedro Munhoz believes he can finish Sean O'Malley at UFC 276

UFC Cards @ufc_cards UFC 276 Main Card - Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’Malley



One of the biggest prospects taking on a top 10 seasoned veteran! Very exciting matchup! UFC 276 Main Card - Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’MalleyOne of the biggest prospects taking on a top 10 seasoned veteran! Very exciting matchup! https://t.co/KFaAoyzjtL

Pedro Munhoz is aware that the hype behind Sean O'Malley isn't for nothing. He knows that the 27-year-old is a dangerous knockout artist who can finish fights with one perfectly timed strike.

'The Young Punisher' respects O'Malley's skillset as a fighter but believes he'll be a tough test for the surging bantamweight contender.

Munhoz is also confident about the fight not going the distance if things go according to plan. He believes he can finish 'Sugar' inside three rounds and post another statement-making win in the bantamweight division. The Brazilian said:

"I think he's legit, you know. He won a lot of the fights and you know, he's tall, long, fights both stances and has a lot of skills and yeah, I'm definitely gonna be like a great test for him and I think I can stop him within three rounds for sure."

Who do you think wins the bantamweight clash between Sean O'Malley and Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276? Sound off in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far