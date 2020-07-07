Pedro Munhoz tests positive for COVID-19

Frankie Edgar will have to wait a little longer to change divisions.

Pedro Munhoz is just the latest UFC fighter to test positive for COVID-19.

The UFC may have found the answer on who will fight Kamaru Usman this Saturday, but the July 15th card's jinx continues. The Calvin Katter versus Dan Ige main event Fight Night, now has it's fourth person test positive for the coronavirus. This time it's co-main event fighter "The Young Punisher" Pedro Munhoz. He was set to welcome New Jersey native Frankie Edgar to the Bantamweight division.

Pedro Munhoz ruled out of fight with Frankie Edgar

Although presently asymptomatic, the 33-year-old Brazilian hopes to get back into the cage as soon as possible. MMA fusion broke the test results and Ariel Helwani confirmed the news.

Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar, scheduled for July 15, has been canceled, sources say, after Munhoz tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today. Munhoz is feeling OK at this time. Edgar won’t get a replacement. Unclear when he’ll finally make his 135-pound debut. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 6, 2020

Pedro Munhoz will now not see the inside of the octagon for more than a year.

At first, it was assumed that Edgar's 135-pound debut was off. But Helwani has now provided as an update that UFC are actively for a replacement so there is still hope for Edgar.

Update: I’m told the UFC is in fact trying to find a replacement for Edgar. Obviously there are hurdles with the travel and testing but that is the current plan, so perhaps he finally gets to make his 135 debut after all. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 6, 2020

The one name that is without a fight and needs to break a losing streak also is Jimmie Rivera. The fellow New Jersey fighter could be brought in as a replacement for Pedro Munhoz and make it a battle of the state's bragging rights.

Without a replacement opponent or a new fight signed on, the card has just 10 fights on it.