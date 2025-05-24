Pedro Taduran vs. Ginjiro Shigeoka 2: Live round-by-round updates

The Pedro Taduran vs. Ginjiro Shigeoka 2 round-by-round updates are here. They offer fans real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming strawweight championship boxing match set for 12 rounds, which serves as the co-main event of the Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda card.

Ad

Taduran enters the rematch with a 17-4-1 record, with 13 stoppages to his name. He is powerful and a two-time strawweight champion, having held the IBF iteration of the belt twice. Shigeoka, by contrast, is 11-1, with 9 stoppage wins. He too is a former IBF strawweight champion.

In fact, the two men will be competing for the IBF title in their rematch, as Taduran last captured the belt from Shigeoka with a 9th-round TKO. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook expect another Taduran win, listing him as a -150 favorite, while Shigeoka is a +120 underdog.

Ad

Trending

The event begins at 1:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans. Local Japanese fans, though, can tune in at 2:00 PM J.S.T. (Japan Standard Time). The co-main event, however, is expected to start at 6:00 AM E.T. / 3:00 AM P.T. / 7:00 PM J.S.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the strawweight title fight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pedro Taduran vs. Ginjiro Shigeoka 2

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.